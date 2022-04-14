FlappyMoonbird ($FMB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FlappyMoonbird ($FMB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FlappyMoonbird ($FMB) Information FlappyMoonbird is a Web3 game metaverse with a bird-themed PVP focus. Currently, we’ve announced three games: FlappyMoonbird, Racing Bird, and AI Birdnopoly with AI gameplay and demo released. Players can play casual games for free to earn mystery boxes, $FMB tokens and other prizes. In the Racing Bird, players can compete individually or team up with friends in private rooms, and breed their own NFT birds. Once upgraded to the highest level, these birds can even become bankers in the game and receive generous rewards. Additionally, players can participate in bird racing competitions to win additional prize pools. Official Website: https://flappymoonbird.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://flappymoonbird.gitbook.io/flappymoonbirdwp Buy $FMB Now!

FlappyMoonbird ($FMB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FlappyMoonbird ($FMB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.88M $ 2.88M $ 2.88M All-Time High: $ 0.601975 $ 0.601975 $ 0.601975 All-Time Low: $ 0.00269975 $ 0.00269975 $ 0.00269975 Current Price: $ 0.00293342 $ 0.00293342 $ 0.00293342 Learn more about FlappyMoonbird ($FMB) price

FlappyMoonbird ($FMB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FlappyMoonbird ($FMB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $FMB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $FMB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $FMB's tokenomics, explore $FMB token's live price!

