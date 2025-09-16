Flare system Price (FLS)
-0.55%
+40.28%
--
--
Flare system (FLS) real-time price is $0.04222937. Over the past 24 hours, FLS traded between a low of $ 0.02983753 and a high of $ 0.04390062, showing active market volatility. FLS's all-time high price is $ 0.04390062, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02983753.
In terms of short-term performance, FLS has changed by -0.55% over the past hour, +40.28% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Flare system is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLS is 0.00, with a total supply of 10.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 0.42.
During today, the price change of Flare system to USD was $ +0.01212645.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flare system to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flare system to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flare system to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01212645
|+40.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Flare System (FLS) is an AI-powered multi-asset trading intelligence platform that delivers real-time crypto and forex market analysis, high-precision trading signals, and macroeconomic insights. The platform unifies key market data—fear & greed index, BTC dominance, altcoin season indicators, live economic calendar, and curated market news—into a single, intuitive dashboard. By combining advanced AI algorithms with cross-exchange integrations, Flare System empowers traders and investors to make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions. Its native token FLS fuels premium features, governance participation, and community rewards, creating a sustainable ecosystem for both retail and professional users.
