Discover key insights into Flare system (FLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Flare system (FLS) Information

Flare System (FLS) is an AI-powered multi-asset trading intelligence platform that delivers real-time crypto and forex market analysis, high-precision trading signals, and macroeconomic insights. The platform unifies key market data—fear & greed index, BTC dominance, altcoin season indicators, live economic calendar, and curated market news—into a single, intuitive dashboard.

By combining advanced AI algorithms with cross-exchange integrations, Flare System empowers traders and investors to make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions. Its native token FLS fuels premium features, governance participation, and community rewards, creating a sustainable ecosystem for both retail and professional users.