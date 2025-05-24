Flat Money Price (UNIT)
The live price of Flat Money (UNIT) today is 4,372.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UNIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flat Money Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Flat Money price change within the day is +0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the UNIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UNIT price information.
During today, the price change of Flat Money to USD was $ +8.54.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flat Money to USD was $ +96.3064460780.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flat Money to USD was $ -5.3493622300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flat Money to USD was $ -42.10393286791.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +8.54
|+0.20%
|30 Days
|$ +96.3064460780
|+2.20%
|60 Days
|$ -5.3493622300
|-0.12%
|90 Days
|$ -42.10393286791
|-0.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of Flat Money: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.20%
+0.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UNIT is decentralized money designed to outpace inflation and dampen crypto volatility, a flatcoin.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 UNIT to VND
₫112,107,067.38
|1 UNIT to AUD
A$6,689.4354
|1 UNIT to GBP
￡3,191.6914
|1 UNIT to EUR
€3,803.7966
|1 UNIT to USD
$4,372.18
|1 UNIT to MYR
RM18,494.3214
|1 UNIT to TRY
₺169,990.3584
|1 UNIT to JPY
¥623,254.259
|1 UNIT to RUB
₽347,457.1446
|1 UNIT to INR
₹371,941.3526
|1 UNIT to IDR
Rp70,519,022.3854
|1 UNIT to KRW
₩5,972,922.5416
|1 UNIT to PHP
₱241,956.4412
|1 UNIT to EGP
￡E.218,084.3384
|1 UNIT to BRL
R$24,659.0952
|1 UNIT to CAD
C$5,989.8866
|1 UNIT to BDT
৳532,706.4112
|1 UNIT to NGN
₦6,950,979.2076
|1 UNIT to UAH
₴181,532.9136
|1 UNIT to VES
Bs410,984.92
|1 UNIT to PKR
Rs1,232,604.9856
|1 UNIT to KZT
₸2,236,370.07
|1 UNIT to THB
฿142,707.9552
|1 UNIT to TWD
NT$131,034.2346
|1 UNIT to AED
د.إ16,045.9006
|1 UNIT to CHF
Fr3,585.1876
|1 UNIT to HKD
HK$34,234.1694
|1 UNIT to MAD
.د.م40,180.3342
|1 UNIT to MXN
$84,120.7432