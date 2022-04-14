Flovatar Dust (FDUST) Tokenomics
Flovatar is a creativity platform and DUST is the token that fuels its economy. Each Flovatar NFT receives a daily amount of DUST based on their rarity score and it can be spent in many different ways: give a name and short bio to their character, create new companion NFTs (the Psyche Likee), upgrade Flobit NFT accessories that can be equipped by the Flovatar themselves, buy exclusive Packs, unlock the 3D printable model for their Flovatars, and so much more. Each time the token used to access the desired utility are burned and lost forever, making the Flovatar economy, a deflationary one.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FDUST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FDUST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
