FOFO (FOFO) Information Frog Defense is a groundbreaking SocialFi platform on the Kaia Blockchain and LINE, focusing on authentic social interactions and Web3 task rewards, powered by DePIN and AI technologies. Frog Defense aspires to be the first platform on the Kaia blockchain dedicated to genuine social interactions, engaging KYC-verified LINE users to drive significant, authentic Web3 traffic. Our AI-powered reward system and DePIN-based engagement models ensure high-quality user participation. Add in free gacha mechanics, users get rewarded just for showing up, inviting friends and engaging. Official Website: https://frogdefense.io/ Buy FOFO Now!

FOFO (FOFO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FOFO (FOFO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 30.78M $ 30.78M $ 30.78M All-Time High: $ 0.00162119 $ 0.00162119 $ 0.00162119 All-Time Low: $ 0.00011324 $ 0.00011324 $ 0.00011324 Current Price: $ 0.00031061 $ 0.00031061 $ 0.00031061 Learn more about FOFO (FOFO) price

FOFO (FOFO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FOFO (FOFO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FOFO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FOFO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FOFO's tokenomics, explore FOFO token's live price!

FOFO Price Prediction Want to know where FOFO might be heading? Our FOFO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

