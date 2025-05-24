Force Price (FORCE)
The live price of Force (FORCE) today is 0.00235856 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FORCE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Force Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Force price change within the day is -5.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Force to USD was $ -0.000149429778296571.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Force to USD was $ +0.0009440360.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Force to USD was $ +0.0008325976.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Force to USD was $ -0.000074123584525391.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000149429778296571
|-5.95%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009440360
|+40.03%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008325976
|+35.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000074123584525391
|-3.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of Force: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.32%
-5.95%
-2.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Clone Force: Battle for the Blockchain is a hyper casual, narrative driven mobile card battle game where users from across the globe come together to fight powerful enemies in live gaming events. As these events conclude, the story is driven forward, creating a sense of purpose for players as their participation is what brings forth the next phase in the Clone Force universe. Instead of following the meta, Clone Force aims to look beyond the future to create something truly spectacular and sustainable. We have identified a number of common issues surrounding blockchain gaming models and plan to deliver accordingly. Allowing for purchases of in game assets to be made by the native token means the token value must always be dynamic , thus devaluing the token on the free market entirely. Or, the value of in game assets are not dynamic and in turn can end up costing a fortune, meaning no one will wish to purchase these assets using valuable tokens. All ideologies break apart at their highest state; decentralisation is great until there is no one to enforce penalties on those who steal and scam. We are here to create a fairer, safer blockchain driven by ethics and ethos. In Battle for the Blockchain, players experience raid-like battles via card based logic, allowing them to Earn, Build, Trade, and collect via sophisticated upgrade and progression mechanics, alongside web3 trading and ownership.
