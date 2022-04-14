FRACTRADE (FRAC) Tokenomics
FRACTRADE (FRAC) Information
FRACTRADE is a platform for creating and managing AI trading agents on Hyperliquid and the HyperEVM. It offers various agents for risk management, copy trading, sniping, whale transaction monitoring, and backtesting. Additionally, it includes a marketplace where anyone can build and publish their own AI agents.
FRACTRADE connects directly to your Hyperliquid account, allowing you to use AI agents for specific tasks or combine them into complex trading strategies. You can enhance manual trading or let agents fully automate your trades. FRACTRADE cannot withdraw funds from your wallets and is designed with a strong focus on security and privacy.
FRACTRADE (FRAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FRACTRADE (FRAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FRACTRADE (FRAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FRACTRADE (FRAC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FRAC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FRAC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FRAC's tokenomics, explore FRAC token's live price!
FRAC Price Prediction
Want to know where FRAC might be heading? Our FRAC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.