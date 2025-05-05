FrankenFrog is a Tamagotchi-style meme token on the Solana blockchain, designed to grow and evolve with community engagement. Created by the ingenious mad scientist Dr. Croakstein, FrankenFrog starts as an enchanted egg and hatches into various stages of development as milestones are reached. The journey begins at 0 followers, with the egg stage glowing with potential. As the community grows to 1,000 followers, the egg hatches and the $FFROG token is released. Each subsequent milestone (1,000, 5,000, 10,000, 25,000, 50,000, and 100,000 followers) sees FrankenFrog evolve from a young frog, then to a scientist frog, and finally into a wise sage frog. Each stage brings new features, utilities, and exciting partnerships. Join the FrankenFrog adventure, be part of a dynamic and growing community, and help bring this magical, ribbiting journey to life!

