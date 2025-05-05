Freedomcoin Price (FREED)
The live price of Freedomcoin (FREED) today is 0.01504965 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FREED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Freedomcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 193.79 USD
- Freedomcoin price change within the day is +59.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Freedomcoin to USD was $ +0.00558443.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Freedomcoin to USD was $ +0.0125590412.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Freedomcoin to USD was $ +0.0043997591.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Freedomcoin to USD was $ +0.005281236317001287.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00558443
|+59.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0125590412
|+83.45%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0043997591
|+29.23%
|90 Days
|$ +0.005281236317001287
|+54.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Freedomcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.85%
+59.00%
+64.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Freedomcoin (FREED) describes itself as a cryptocurrency supporting its conservative followers and Patriots. Freedomcoin's crowdfunding blockchain provides funding and recognition for Patriots utilizing PatriotNodes and PoS mining.
|1 FREED to VND
₫396.03153975
|1 FREED to AUD
A$0.023176461
|1 FREED to GBP
￡0.0112872375
|1 FREED to EUR
€0.013243692
|1 FREED to USD
$0.01504965
|1 FREED to MYR
RM0.0630580335
|1 FREED to TRY
₺0.580615497
|1 FREED to JPY
¥2.1706110195
|1 FREED to RUB
₽1.2450575445
|1 FREED to INR
₹1.265976558
|1 FREED to IDR
Rp246.715534296
|1 FREED to KRW
₩20.7581327415
|1 FREED to PHP
₱0.8357070645
|1 FREED to EGP
￡E.0.763318248
|1 FREED to BRL
R$0.0856325085
|1 FREED to CAD
C$0.020768517
|1 FREED to BDT
৳1.834552335
|1 FREED to NGN
₦24.1566447045
|1 FREED to UAH
₴0.62606544
|1 FREED to VES
Bs1.3243692
|1 FREED to PKR
Rs4.242797328
|1 FREED to KZT
₸7.793611749
|1 FREED to THB
฿0.497240436
|1 FREED to TWD
NT$0.4462221225
|1 FREED to AED
د.إ0.0552322155
|1 FREED to CHF
Fr0.012340713
|1 FREED to HKD
HK$0.1166347875
|1 FREED to MAD
.د.م0.139359759
|1 FREED to MXN
$0.294672147