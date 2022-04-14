Freya the Chainbreaker (FREYA) Tokenomics
Freya the Chainbreaker (FREYA) Information
Freya is an AI agent in game with official endorsement from the team. Tryout the game (in alpha-test) through “website” button!
You can talk to Freya anywhere on Twitter by simply tagging her, and she will be provide her witty insights ;)
33.33% of supply burnt? Yes, dev bought up the supply and burnt them!
An 3% supply has been sent to “Freya Foundation” multisig shared with Starfall Chronicles Team, for Freya’s ongoing development.
“Sunflower, set sail!”
Freya the Chainbreaker (FREYA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Freya the Chainbreaker (FREYA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FREYA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FREYA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FREYA's tokenomics, explore FREYA token's live price!
