Discover key insights into Freya the Chainbreaker (FREYA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Freya the Chainbreaker (FREYA) Information

Freya is an AI agent in game with official endorsement from the team. Tryout the game (in alpha-test) through “website” button!

You can talk to Freya anywhere on Twitter by simply tagging her, and she will be provide her witty insights ;)

33.33% of supply burnt? Yes, dev bought up the supply and burnt them!

An 3% supply has been sent to “Freya Foundation” multisig shared with Starfall Chronicles Team, for Freya’s ongoing development.

“Sunflower, set sail!”