Friends with Benefits Network Price (FWB)
The live price of Friends with Benefits Network (FWB) today is 0.02788129 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FWB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Friends with Benefits Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Friends with Benefits Network price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FWB to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Friends with Benefits Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Friends with Benefits Network to USD was $ +0.0021861412.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Friends with Benefits Network to USD was $ -0.0079742664.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Friends with Benefits Network to USD was $ -0.02803383068793146.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0021861412
|+7.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0079742664
|-28.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02803383068793146
|-50.13%
Price analysis of Friends with Benefits Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Friends with Benefits is the ultimate utility belt of community tools for creators, communities, and protocols. Send tips, manage subscriptions, configure ads, and earn revenue via our innovative and user-friendly interface, all within telegram.
