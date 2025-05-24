FriendTech33 Price (FTW)
The live price of FriendTech33 (FTW) today is 0.564187 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FTW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FriendTech33 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FriendTech33 price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of FriendTech33 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FriendTech33 to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FriendTech33 to USD was $ +0.0821539207.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FriendTech33 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0821539207
|+14.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FriendTech33: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? FT33 DAO is building $FTW, a community-owned, decentralized and censorship-resistant reserve currency that is backed by friend tech assets, deeply liquid and & supports the rapidly growing SocialFi ecosystem. What makes your project unique? Dao backed by FT keys History of your project. Just launched by Velocimeter team What’s next for your project? Buying more bluechips FT keys to grow the treasure What can your token be used for? 1 ACTS AS A CLAIM ON ANY FRIEND TECH AIRDROP GENERATED BY THE PROTOCOL & TREASURY ACTIVITIES 2 GRANTS VOTING POWER OVER THE DIRECTION OF THE DAO 3 PROVIDES EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO HIDDEN CHATS AND NETWORKS THROUGHOUT THE FT DAO ECOSYSTEM
