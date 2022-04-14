FriendTech33 (FTW) Tokenomics
What is the project about? FT33 DAO is building $FTW, a community-owned, decentralized and censorship-resistant reserve currency that is backed by friend tech assets, deeply liquid and & supports the rapidly growing SocialFi ecosystem.
What makes your project unique? Dao backed by FT keys
History of your project. Just launched by Velocimeter team
What’s next for your project? Buying more bluechips FT keys to grow the treasure
What can your token be used for? 1 ACTS AS A CLAIM ON ANY FRIEND TECH AIRDROP GENERATED BY THE PROTOCOL & TREASURY ACTIVITIES 2 GRANTS VOTING POWER OVER THE DIRECTION OF THE DAO 3 PROVIDES EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO HIDDEN CHATS AND NETWORKS THROUGHOUT THE FT DAO ECOSYSTEM
Understanding the tokenomics of FriendTech33 (FTW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FTW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FTW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.