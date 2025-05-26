Frog Games Price (FG)
The live price of Frog Games (FG) today is 0.00295353 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.93M USD. FG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Frog Games Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Frog Games price change within the day is -4.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.34M USD
During today, the price change of Frog Games to USD was $ -0.000134063775200004.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frog Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frog Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frog Games to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000134063775200004
|-4.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Frog Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.93%
-4.34%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Real Frogs. Real Games. Real Fun. Our passionate team of game developers is dedicated to creating unique, live-action wagering games featuring real frogs. We're more than just a gaming studio. Frog Games operates its own decentralized wagering platform and will soon license our distinctive content to industry giants like Stake, BCGame, Roobet, Rollbit, and Sportsbet. The Next Generation of Live Casino Gaming—With Frogs Our focus? Bringing the excitement of live dealer casino games to a whole new level—powered by real-life frogs . Imagine fast-paced, action-packed betting experiences where real amphibians determine the outcome in a fair, transparent, and wildly entertaining way. Leading Competitor: 🚀 Evolution Gaming (Live dealer games) - $2.21 billion+ annual revenue (2024) The $FG Token At the heart of our company is FG Token—a Meme x Utility token with real financial backing. Here's how it works: 🐸 50% of all revenues from our platform and licensing deals will be used to buy back and burn FG tokens—forever. 🐸 More than a meme: FG holders will get access to exclusive perks and rewards. Our Team & Vision Our global team has deep roots in the gaming industry, having built the platform that now operates as Ubet.io. With years of experience in online betting, blockchain gaming, and entertainment, we're set to redefine casino gaming with never-before-seen frog-powered action . 🚀 Our vision? To become a top-tier gaming provider to the world's biggest casino operators, offering an innovative suite of real-life frog games that captivate players worldwide. Join the Leap Forward The future of gaming is here—and it's amphibious. Follow us, play with us, and hop on board as we shake up the industry!
