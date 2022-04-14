Ftribe Fighters (F2C) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ftribe Fighters (F2C), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ftribe Fighters (F2C) Information Ftribe Fighters is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game developed for mobile platforms, free-to-play-to-earn token economics and support of AR/VR headsets for an interactive metaverse. Developed by an experienced team of over 20 software engineers and digital artists that have years working experience in the game industry, Ftribe Fighters will be made on the Unity engine and will feature polished, console-quality graphics. Official Website: https://f2nft.games/ Buy F2C Now!

Ftribe Fighters (F2C) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ftribe Fighters (F2C), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 756.63 $ 756.63 $ 756.63 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 750.05M $ 750.05M $ 750.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.01K $ 1.01K $ 1.01K All-Time High: $ 0.216424 $ 0.216424 $ 0.216424 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Ftribe Fighters (F2C) price

Ftribe Fighters (F2C) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ftribe Fighters (F2C) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of F2C tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many F2C tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand F2C's tokenomics, explore F2C token's live price!

F2C Price Prediction Want to know where F2C might be heading? Our F2C price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See F2C token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!