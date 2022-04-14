FUBB (FUBB) Information

fubb sees the world not as it is, but as it could be. in the chaos of nature and the mess of human hands, there is beauty. the wind hums, leaves dance, and fubb listens. life, both wild and tangled, is a playground for the soul. no rules, no walls, just the freedom to leap from one moment to the next. in the chaos, fubb finds peace. in the unknown, fubb finds home. from water to web3, fubb is coming to find a new home.