Functionland Price (FULA)
Functionland (FULA) is currently trading at 0.00442686 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FULA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FULA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FULA price information.
During today, the price change of Functionland to USD was $ -0.000306194635778127.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Functionland to USD was $ +0.0003308103.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Functionland to USD was $ +0.0028155019.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Functionland to USD was $ -0.000281399114220272.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000306194635778127
|-6.46%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003308103
|+7.47%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0028155019
|+63.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000281399114220272
|-5.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Functionland: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
-6.46%
-3.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Functionland's flagship product, Fula Platform, revolutionizes data infrastructure by enabling individuals to monetize their devices' idle storage capacity as decentralized data centers. It slashes storage costs by 60% while safeguarding data sovereignty, while extending the usage of valuable decentralized compute and GPU resources, and empowering users to create an ecosystem poised to redefine the future of AI development.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Functionland (FULA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FULA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FULA to VND
₫116.4928209
|1 FULA to AUD
A$0.0067288272
|1 FULA to GBP
￡0.0032316078
|1 FULA to EUR
€0.003762831
|1 FULA to USD
$0.00442686
|1 FULA to MYR
RM0.0185485434
|1 FULA to TRY
₺0.1804388136
|1 FULA to JPY
¥0.64632156
|1 FULA to ARS
ARS$5.8171596516
|1 FULA to RUB
₽0.3516697584
|1 FULA to INR
₹0.3870403698
|1 FULA to IDR
Rp71.4009577458
|1 FULA to KRW
₩6.1144233006
|1 FULA to PHP
₱0.2511357678
|1 FULA to EGP
￡E.0.2139058752
|1 FULA to BRL
R$0.0238607754
|1 FULA to CAD
C$0.0060647982
|1 FULA to BDT
৳0.5382176388
|1 FULA to NGN
₦6.7896522564
|1 FULA to UAH
₴0.1838917644
|1 FULA to VES
Bs0.58877238
|1 FULA to CLP
$4.21437072
|1 FULA to PKR
Rs1.2568740912
|1 FULA to KZT
₸2.38386411
|1 FULA to THB
฿0.142766235
|1 FULA to TWD
NT$0.132363114
|1 FULA to AED
د.إ0.0162465762
|1 FULA to CHF
Fr0.003541488
|1 FULA to HKD
HK$0.0347065824
|1 FULA to AMD
֏1.6980549588
|1 FULA to MAD
.د.م0.03984174
|1 FULA to MXN
$0.0824724018
|1 FULA to PLN
zł0.0160695018
|1 FULA to RON
лв0.0191240352
|1 FULA to SEK
kr0.0422322444
|1 FULA to BGN
лв0.0073928562
|1 FULA to HUF
Ft1.4940209814
|1 FULA to CZK
Kč0.0924328368
|1 FULA to KWD
د.ك0.0013501923
|1 FULA to ILS
₪0.0149185182