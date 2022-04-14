Fusior AI (FSR) Information

We created Fusior AI to remove noise from the Solana network for traders on DEX. We track top X accounts that have influence over more than 100 crypto projects and analyze them with AI. We also track top launchpads and show users only their migrated tokens. In addition, we monitor new tokens that have paid for Dexscreener token profile updates. We aggregate news from over 50 sources and have an AI LLM to help people conduct research. Overall, we aim to eliminate noise for traders by providing focused, AI-driven insights into Solana's ecosystem.