We created Fusior AI to remove noise from the Solana network for traders on DEX. We track top X accounts that have influence over more than 100 crypto projects and analyze them with AI. We also track top launchpads and show users only their migrated tokens. In addition, we monitor new tokens that have paid for Dexscreener token profile updates. We aggregate news from over 50 sources and have an AI LLM to help people conduct research. Overall, we aim to eliminate noise for traders by providing focused, AI-driven insights into Solana's ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Fusior AI (FSR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FSR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FSR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.