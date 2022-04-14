FX1Sports (FXI) Tokenomics
FX1 Company Overview
FX1 is at the forefront of revolutionizing the sports data landscape. Our vision is to establish a decentralized sports data economy, powered by cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology. We empower leagues, athletes, brands, and fans by delivering real-time, data-driven solutions with transparency and fan-driven validation. Our mission is to redefine how sports data is captured, validated, and monetized, transforming it into a secure, community-driven ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of FX1Sports (FXI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FXI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FXI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
