FX1Sports (FXI) Information FX1 Company Overview FX1 is at the forefront of revolutionizing the sports data landscape. Our vision is to establish a decentralized sports data economy, powered by cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology. We empower leagues, athletes, brands, and fans by delivering real-time, data-driven solutions with transparency and fan-driven validation. Our mission is to redefine how sports data is captured, validated, and monetized, transforming it into a secure, community-driven ecosystem. Official Website: https://fx1.io Buy FXI Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 300.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.46M
All-Time High: $ 0.080706
All-Time Low: $ 0.00136839
Current Price: $ 0.00486511

FX1Sports (FXI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FX1Sports (FXI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FXI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FXI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FXI's tokenomics, explore FXI token's live price!

