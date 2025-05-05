GAG Token Price (GAG)
The live price of GAG Token (GAG) today is 0.0088825 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 105.82K USD. GAG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GAG Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GAG Token price change within the day is -1.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GAG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of GAG Token to USD was $ -0.000133308122083363.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GAG Token to USD was $ +0.0069311213.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GAG Token to USD was $ +0.0029288515.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GAG Token to USD was $ -0.000085165078706223.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000133308122083363
|-1.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0069311213
|+78.03%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0029288515
|+32.97%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000085165078706223
|-0.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of GAG Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-1.47%
-11.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GAG Token, integrated into the Adgager ecosystem, pioneers cryptocurrency in research, offering investors sustainable value and fostering a dynamic community where members earn tokens by contributing insights to brands' projects, envisioning this for the entire research sector. GAG Token is a cryptocurrency project integrated within the Adgager ecosystem, with a focus on the research sector. It serves as a valuable tool for investors, facilitating participation in Adgager's closed-loop system and providing sustainable value through its innovative tokenomics structure. The project aims to foster transparency and community engagement while offering various benefits to users who contribute to the Adgager ecosystem. Key Features: - GAG Token serves as a means of value transfer within the Adgager ecosystem, facilitating transactions between Gagers and businesses. - Tokenomics structure includes 66 million total tokens, distributed across Pre-Sale, Team, Stake, and Airdrop wallets. - Token supply and demand are tied to the growth and functioning of the Adgager ecosystem, with control mechanisms in place to ensure stability and prevent inflation. - Various opportunities for users to earn GAG Tokens through participation in research projects, surveys, and platform activities. Partnerships and Roadmap: - Adgager received a $6.6 million investment in 2023, contributing to the project's development and growth. - Future plans include increasing the token supply by 100% annually, reaching 24 million GAG Tokens in the first year and 48 million in the second year. - The project aims to achieve a total of 96 million GAG Tokens in circulation through research project sales by the end of the calendar. Usage and Control Strategy: - GAG Tokens are utilized in new projects within the Adgager ecosystem, with profits distributed among Gagers and the company. - Control strategies include creating a purchase corridor, smart use of income, and implementing a pricing ladder to maintain token value and stability. Overall Goal:The goal of GAG Token is to provide a sustainable investment opportunity, foster community engagement, and contribute to the growth of the Adgager ecosystem, with a vision of steady expansion and value appreciation over time.
