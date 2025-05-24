Gaj Finance Price (GAJ)
The live price of Gaj Finance (GAJ) today is 0.00388516 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GAJ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gaj Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gaj Finance price change within the day is -1.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Gaj Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gaj Finance to USD was $ +0.0003962560.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gaj Finance to USD was $ -0.0000376541.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gaj Finance to USD was $ -0.000453803528211086.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.98%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003962560
|+10.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000376541
|-0.96%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000453803528211086
|-10.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gaj Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
-1.98%
+0.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gaj, previously known as PolyGaj, is a multichain platform covering the two most promising subsects of cryptocurrency namely DeFi and NFT. With a vision to be a one-stop solution for users who want to experience both DeFi and NFT and with humble beginnings, Gaj picked up steam due to its unique offerings, especially focused on users who now had a variety of options to earn The team behind Gaj wanted the platform to be robust and quick so that the user experience could be enriched and hence the natively picked up Polygon protocol to built its platform as the protocol promised low transaction fees, extremely fast transactions, staking reward offerings, and enough headroom to scale. With the rise in demand for Gaj and with a mission to expand its users base. Gaj slowly decided to expand to a multichain level, a giant step of the Gaj in the true sense. With the first bridge deployed already, Gaj opened its door to the Binance Smart Chain users with many more bridges to come. To be a one-stop solution, Gaj launched a variety of products at the intersection of DeFi and NFT. These products were designed in a manner that the user can experience the power of both DeFi and the potential of NFT’s along with great opportunities to earn additional income by staking hodling, and bidding. The range of products that Gaj is providing are all powered by its native token - $GAJ
|1 GAJ to VND
₫99.61938756
|1 GAJ to AUD
A$0.0059442948
|1 GAJ to GBP
￡0.0028361668
|1 GAJ to EUR
€0.0033800892
|1 GAJ to USD
$0.00388516
|1 GAJ to MYR
RM0.0164342268
|1 GAJ to TRY
₺0.1510550208
|1 GAJ to JPY
¥0.553829558
|1 GAJ to RUB
₽0.3087536652
|1 GAJ to INR
₹0.3305105612
|1 GAJ to IDR
Rp62.6638621948
|1 GAJ to KRW
₩5.3075947792
|1 GAJ to PHP
₱0.2150047544
|1 GAJ to EGP
￡E.0.1937917808
|1 GAJ to BRL
R$0.0219123024
|1 GAJ to CAD
C$0.0053226692
|1 GAJ to BDT
৳0.4733678944
|1 GAJ to NGN
₦6.1767050712
|1 GAJ to UAH
₴0.1613118432
|1 GAJ to VES
Bs0.36520504
|1 GAJ to PKR
Rs1.0953043072
|1 GAJ to KZT
₸1.98725934
|1 GAJ to THB
฿0.1262288484
|1 GAJ to TWD
NT$0.1164382452
|1 GAJ to AED
د.إ0.0142585372
|1 GAJ to CHF
Fr0.0031858312
|1 GAJ to HKD
HK$0.0304208028
|1 GAJ to MAD
.د.م0.0357046204
|1 GAJ to MXN
$0.0747504784