Gaj Finance (GAJ) Tokenomics
Gaj Finance (GAJ) Information
Gaj, previously known as PolyGaj, is a multichain platform covering the two most promising subsects of cryptocurrency namely DeFi and NFT. With a vision to be a one-stop solution for users who want to experience both DeFi and NFT and with humble beginnings, Gaj picked up steam due to its unique offerings, especially focused on users who now had a variety of options to earn
The team behind Gaj wanted the platform to be robust and quick so that the user experience could be enriched and hence the natively picked up Polygon protocol to built its platform as the protocol promised low transaction fees, extremely fast transactions, staking reward offerings, and enough headroom to scale.
With the rise in demand for Gaj and with a mission to expand its users base. Gaj slowly decided to expand to a multichain level, a giant step of the Gaj in the true sense. With the first bridge deployed already, Gaj opened its door to the Binance Smart Chain users with many more bridges to come.
To be a one-stop solution, Gaj launched a variety of products at the intersection of DeFi and NFT. These products were designed in a manner that the user can experience the power of both DeFi and the potential of NFT’s along with great opportunities to earn additional income by staking hodling, and bidding. The range of products that Gaj is providing are all powered by its native token - $GAJ
Gaj Finance (GAJ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gaj Finance (GAJ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gaj Finance (GAJ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gaj Finance (GAJ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GAJ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GAJ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GAJ's tokenomics, explore GAJ token's live price!
GAJ Price Prediction
Want to know where GAJ might be heading? Our GAJ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.