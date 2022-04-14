Galaxy Lab (GAGA) Tokenomics
Galaxy Lab (GAGA) Information
Galaxy Lab merges AI and blockchain to revolutionize gaming, delivering enhanced and accessible experiences through cutting-edge AI Platform and innovative AAA video games.
Galaxy Lab was born with a clear goal: to redefine the gaming industry through the synergy of artificial intelligence and blockchain. We believe that these two technologies, when carefully integrated, can radically transform the gaming experience, making it more immersive, accessible, and sustainable.
Galaxy Lab (GAGA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Galaxy Lab (GAGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Galaxy Lab (GAGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Galaxy Lab (GAGA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GAGA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GAGA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GAGA's tokenomics, explore GAGA token's live price!
GAGA Price Prediction
Want to know where GAGA might be heading? Our GAGA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.