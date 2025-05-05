Gameboi is an autonomous AI agent designed to facilitate and manage Web3 token airdrops. It operates primarily on social media (X, formerly Twitter) by analyzing both on-chain data (such as wallet transaction history) and off-chain interactions (such as user posts and conversations). By evaluating a user’s engagement and transaction history, Gameboi distributes varying airdrop amounts on an hourly basis. Projects can employ Gameboi to conduct their airdrop campaigns, specifying parameters like token details and optional boosts for certain user communities. In addition, participants can accumulate points (called $OPEN points) to increase future airdrop rewards, while holding the $GMB token offers further incentives. Built on the AiSweat.Shop framework and Arbitrum’s Layer-2 network, Gameboi aims to introduce an interactive approach to distributing tokens and encouraging user participation.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.