What is Gameology (GMY)

Gameology is a decentralized gaming ecosystem based on the binance smart chain. The G-PLATFORM will be the native platform of Gameology, where users will be able to register, access the arenas where they will find GMY branded games, enter lobbies and fight against opponents to win GMY prizes. The G-APP, G-SHOP, G-NFT MARKETPLACE, will be linked directly to the platform. In the G-APP, users can keep their GMYs, send or receive them, they can switch from the G-SHOP to the G-NFT MARKETPLACE in a few steps. The G-SHOP will allow users to purchase hardware and services through GMY. In the G-NFT MARKETPLACE, users will be able to buy or win NFT cards related to GMY games and use them in their fights. They will also be able to create and sell their own products, with payments always in GMY.

Gameology (GMY) Resource Official Website