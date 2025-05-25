Gamex Coin Price (GXC)
The live price of Gamex Coin (GXC) today is 0.0344083 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GXC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gamex Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gamex Coin price change within the day is -49.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GXC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GXC price information.
During today, the price change of Gamex Coin to USD was $ -0.03320001509452465.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gamex Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gamex Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gamex Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.03320001509452465
|-49.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gamex Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-19.05%
-49.10%
-77.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Game X is a decentralized web3 game ecosystem and incubation platform initiated and supported by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), dedicated to facilitating the transition of traditional games to web3 and building a player-driven, transparent, and efficient web3 game industry chain. Game X's chain abstraction technology addresses the fragmentation and segregation of Web3 gaming assets, enabling casual players to easily participate in Web3 games and earn rewards, ultimately serving as a gateway to the Web3 gaming world. Game X is committed to addressing the core pain points of the gaming industry by delivering the following key values: 1.Asset Ownership: Empowering players with true digital asset ownership, ensuring that in-game items, characters, and other assets are transferable, tradable, and usable across different games. 2.New Economic Model: Leveraging blockchain technology to optimize the gaming economic system, making transactions more transparent and efficient, while reducing the commission taken by centralized platforms. 3.Player-Driven Development and Governance: Establishing a decentralized governance system to amplify the voice of players in game development, operation, and decision-making processes. 4.Transparency and Trust: Utilizing the verifiability of blockchain to ensure the transparency of game rules, fairness, and economic systems, thereby preventing "under-the-table operations." Game X adopts a progressive evolutionary development path, divided into two main phases： Game X 1.0：Supporting the integration of traditional gaming assets onto the blockchain, providing foundational infrastructure for blockchain-based games, and building the early-stage ecosystem. Game X 2.0：Launching a dedicated Layer 2 public chain (X Chain) to achieve a more comprehensive blockchain gaming ecosystem and propel the advancement of decentralized gaming.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GXC to VND
₫882.2632203
|1 GXC to AUD
A$0.052644699
|1 GXC to GBP
￡0.025118059
|1 GXC to EUR
€0.029935221
|1 GXC to USD
$0.0344083
|1 GXC to MYR
RM0.145547109
|1 GXC to TRY
₺1.337794704
|1 GXC to JPY
¥4.904903165
|1 GXC to RUB
₽2.734427601
|1 GXC to INR
₹2.927114081
|1 GXC to IDR
Rp554.972502949
|1 GXC to KRW
₩47.005866796
|1 GXC to PHP
₱1.904155322
|1 GXC to EGP
￡E.1.716286004
|1 GXC to BRL
R$0.194062812
|1 GXC to CAD
C$0.047139371
|1 GXC to BDT
৳4.192307272
|1 GXC to NGN
₦54.703003506
|1 GXC to UAH
₴1.428632616
|1 GXC to VES
Bs3.2343802
|1 GXC to PKR
Rs9.700387936
|1 GXC to KZT
₸17.59984545
|1 GXC to THB
฿1.123086912
|1 GXC to TWD
NT$1.031216751
|1 GXC to AED
د.إ0.126278461
|1 GXC to CHF
Fr0.028214806
|1 GXC to HKD
HK$0.269416989
|1 GXC to MAD
.د.م0.316212277
|1 GXC to MXN
$0.662015692