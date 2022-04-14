GASP (GASP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GASP (GASP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GASP (GASP) Information Gasp is a decentralized exchange designed as an application-specic Layer 2 (L2) rollup with omnichain connectivity, leveraging EigenLayer’s restaked ETH for computation correctness and nalization. With a goal of being a consolidation layer for all crypto assets, the Gasp platform employs optimistic rollup technology to facilitate gas-free, native cross-chain swaps without reliance on traditional bridges, ensuring tokens retain their original L1 grade security. Official Website: https://www.gasp.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://www.gasp.xyz/whitepaper Buy GASP Now!

GASP (GASP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GASP (GASP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 131.78K $ 131.78K $ 131.78K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 79.12M $ 79.12M $ 79.12M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.67M $ 1.67M $ 1.67M All-Time High: $ 0.03379921 $ 0.03379921 $ 0.03379921 All-Time Low: $ 0.00157712 $ 0.00157712 $ 0.00157712 Current Price: $ 0.00166558 $ 0.00166558 $ 0.00166558 Learn more about GASP (GASP) price

GASP (GASP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GASP (GASP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GASP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GASP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GASP's tokenomics, explore GASP token's live price!

