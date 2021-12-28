Gecoin (GEC) Tokenomics
Gecoin (GEC) Information
Deflationary tokenomics Embracing the concept of deflationary tokenomics, the GEC token embodies a strategic tokenomic model designed to ensure sustained value appreciation. Unlike traditional currencies, where the supply can be adjusted at will, GEC operates on a fixed supply basis, fostering intrinsic value growth as demand escalates.
As a utility token, GEC serves as a versatile tool within the Geco.one ecosystem. Users leverage GEC to acquire Elite Memberships, gaining access to a range of benefits in the Elite program, including reduced transaction costs. It's worth noting that GEC undergoes controlled supply reduction every quarter through a process known as burning, strategically designed to enhance the token's long-term value.
During these burning events, GEC tokens used on the Geco.one exchange are systematically transferred to a secure wallet inaccessible to any party, effectively removing them from circulation. This meticulous approach ensures a gradual reduction in the token's total supply, thereby increasing its scarcity and strengthening its value proposition.
Since its inception, a total of 173,105,106 GEC tokens have been minted, marking the beginning of this groundbreaking economic paradigm. Starting from the inaugural burning event on December 28, 2021, the primary goal has been to gradually reduce the total supply to the target threshold of 21 million GEC, representing approximately 12.13% of the initial issuance.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GEC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GEC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
