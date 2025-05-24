Geist FTM Price (GFTM)

USD

Geist FTM (GFTM) Live Price Chart

$0.472515
$0.472515$0.472515
-12.20%(1D)

Price of Geist FTM (GFTM) Today

The live price of Geist FTM (GFTM) today is 0.472515 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GFTM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Geist FTM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Geist FTM price change within the day is -12.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the GFTM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GFTM price information.

Geist FTM (GFTM) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Geist FTM to USD was $ -0.06579733.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Geist FTM to USD was $ -0.0366035634.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Geist FTM to USD was $ -0.0944039608.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Geist FTM to USD was $ -0.33172364.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.06579733-12.25%
30 Days$ -0.0366035634-7.74%
60 Days$ -0.0944039608-19.97%
90 Days$ -0.33172364-41.24%

Geist FTM (GFTM) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Geist FTM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.466715
$ 0.466715$ 0.466715

$ 0.539105
$ 0.539105$ 0.539105

$ 3.46
$ 3.46$ 3.46

+0.53%

-12.25%

-6.93%

Geist FTM (GFTM) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Geist FTM (GFTM)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Geist FTM (GFTM) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Geist FTM (GFTM)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GFTM to Local Currencies

1 GFTM to VND
12,115.757115
1 GFTM to AUD
A$0.72294795
1 GFTM to GBP
0.34493595
1 GFTM to EUR
0.41108805
1 GFTM to USD
$0.472515
1 GFTM to MYR
RM1.99873845
1 GFTM to TRY
18.3713832
1 GFTM to JPY
¥67.35701325
1 GFTM to RUB
37.55076705
1 GFTM to INR
40.19685105
1 GFTM to IDR
Rp7,621.20861045
1 GFTM to KRW
645.5121918
1 GFTM to PHP
26.1489801
1 GFTM to EGP
￡E.23.5690482
1 GFTM to BRL
R$2.6649846
1 GFTM to CAD
C$0.64734555
1 GFTM to BDT
57.5712276
1 GFTM to NGN
751.2137973
1 GFTM to UAH
19.6188228
1 GFTM to VES
Bs44.41641
1 GFTM to PKR
Rs133.2114288
1 GFTM to KZT
241.6914225
1 GFTM to THB
฿15.4228896
1 GFTM to TWD
NT$14.16127455
1 GFTM to AED
د.إ1.73413005
1 GFTM to CHF
Fr0.3874623
1 GFTM to HKD
HK$3.69979245
1 GFTM to MAD
.د.م4.34241285
1 GFTM to MXN
$9.0911886