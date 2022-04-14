Gem Finder (FINDER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gem Finder (FINDER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gem Finder (FINDER) Information FINDER pioneers a cutting-edge scanner fueled by AI, crafted from the wisdom of experienced traders and developers in the DeFi sphere. Integrating GPT models, it assists traders in identifying coins primed for 100x growth. Furthermore, FINDER plans to introduce a low-fee trading bot, setting new standards in affordability compared to competitors, along with a revenue-sharing system to empower users and bolster token value. Official Website: https://gemfinder.vip/ Buy FINDER Now!

Gem Finder (FINDER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gem Finder (FINDER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.62K $ 19.62K $ 19.62K All-Time High: $ 0.064655 $ 0.064655 $ 0.064655 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00019589 $ 0.00019589 $ 0.00019589 Learn more about Gem Finder (FINDER) price

Gem Finder (FINDER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gem Finder (FINDER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FINDER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FINDER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FINDER's tokenomics, explore FINDER token's live price!

FINDER Price Prediction Want to know where FINDER might be heading? Our FINDER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FINDER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!