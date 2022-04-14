GEMSTON (GEMSTON) Tokenomics
GEMSTON (GEMSTON) Information
What is the project about?
A cross-chain zero-trust DEX and leading AMM DEX on TON
What makes your project unique?
STON.fi is a Request For Quote (RFQ)-based cross-chain exchange that relies on Hashed Timelock Contracts (HTLC) to atomically execute cross-chain swaps. This approach eliminates the need for additional trusted entities and offers a combination of deep liquidity and price stability usually associated with RFQ-based exchanges, alongside uncompromising security typically found in intrachain DEXs. Since the protocol doesn’t make any trust assumptions for the participants, we define it as a Zero-Trust Cross-Chain DEX.
History of your project.
STON.fi was founded in May 2022. On November 20 AMM DEX on TON was launched.
What’s next for your project?
Cross-chain swaps starting with TON-TRON swaps, then EVM-compatible chains as well as DAO Governance and Telegram Web application.
What can your token be used for?
GEMSTON is an engagement token used to incentivize active participation in the STON.fi protocol. The GEMSTON tokens are funded to staker’s wallet in the form of fungible tokens on TON Blockchain and can be freely transferred, traded, or held at staker’s discretion.
GEMSTON (GEMSTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GEMSTON (GEMSTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GEMSTON (GEMSTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GEMSTON (GEMSTON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GEMSTON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GEMSTON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GEMSTON's tokenomics, explore GEMSTON token's live price!
GEMSTON Price Prediction
Want to know where GEMSTON might be heading? Our GEMSTON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.