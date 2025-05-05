Genaro Network Price (GNX)
The live price of Genaro Network (GNX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.01K USD. GNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Genaro Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Genaro Network price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 304.18M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GNX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GNX price information.
During today, the price change of Genaro Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Genaro Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Genaro Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Genaro Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-84.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-80.19%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Genaro Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Genaro Network is the first Turing Complete Public Chain with Decentralized Storage Network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. Meanwhile, Genaro provides everyone with a trustworthy internet and a sharing community. As the creator behind the blockchain 3.0 concept, Genaro aims to contribute to blockchain infrastructure technology development. Through the Genaro Hub and Accelerator, we aim to foster thousands of DAPPS, to move applications from "Cloud" to "Blockchain” and thereby create a global blockchain ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GNX to VND
₫--
|1 GNX to AUD
A$--
|1 GNX to GBP
￡--
|1 GNX to EUR
€--
|1 GNX to USD
$--
|1 GNX to MYR
RM--
|1 GNX to TRY
₺--
|1 GNX to JPY
¥--
|1 GNX to RUB
₽--
|1 GNX to INR
₹--
|1 GNX to IDR
Rp--
|1 GNX to KRW
₩--
|1 GNX to PHP
₱--
|1 GNX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 GNX to BRL
R$--
|1 GNX to CAD
C$--
|1 GNX to BDT
৳--
|1 GNX to NGN
₦--
|1 GNX to UAH
₴--
|1 GNX to VES
Bs--
|1 GNX to PKR
Rs--
|1 GNX to KZT
₸--
|1 GNX to THB
฿--
|1 GNX to TWD
NT$--
|1 GNX to AED
د.إ--
|1 GNX to CHF
Fr--
|1 GNX to HKD
HK$--
|1 GNX to MAD
.د.م--
|1 GNX to MXN
$--