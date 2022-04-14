Genesis Shards (GS) Tokenomics
Genesis Shards (GS) is a whole new marketplace for pre-IDO tokens on NFTs powered by Polkadot. GS was created to usher in a new paradigm for DeFi transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens, and to introduce a whole new suite of DeFi products across multiple blockchains.
Most pre-IDO transactions are currently being executed in OTC. With this come the problems of a) illiquidity and also b) the big problem of highly inconsistent OTC trade practices for pre-IDO tokens. Trades are often conducted by two parties in an uncertain environment with a high risk of default.
GS aims to 'NFT-y' the OTC market - transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens. By wrapping time-locked fungible tokens into NFTs, Genesis Shards is creating a new marketplace for previously illiquid tokens. Also, investors will no longer have to worry about shady OTC deals with high default risk : they can simply utilize the safe, trustless pre-IDO liquidity provided by Genesis NFTs.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Genesis Shards (GS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Genesis Shards (GS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
