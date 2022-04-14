Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Genesis Worlds (GENESIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) Information Genesis is a multicreator gaming universe, with a diverse community working together to achieve a common goal: A metaverse that will still be growing, evolving, and actively played in 100 years. To achieve this, development and management of Genesis will be decentralized, with governance decisions guided by the Genesis Foundation, and voted on by players using the GENESIS token. Genesis will run as a nonprofit, with all assets owned by and revenue earned by the Genesis Foundation reinvested in the long-term success of the game. Official Website: https://genesis.game/ Buy GENESIS Now!

Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Genesis Worlds (GENESIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 55.23K $ 55.23K $ 55.23K Total Supply: $ 220.88M $ 220.88M $ 220.88M Circulating Supply: $ 220.88M $ 220.88M $ 220.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 55.23K $ 55.23K $ 55.23K All-Time High: $ 0.485444 $ 0.485444 $ 0.485444 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00025006 $ 0.00025006 $ 0.00025006 Learn more about Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) price

Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GENESIS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GENESIS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GENESIS's tokenomics, explore GENESIS token's live price!

