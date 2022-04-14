GENIE AI (GENIE) Tokenomics
GENIE AI (GENIE) Information
enie AI is a cutting-edge platform that enables businesses and developers to create intelligent, domain-specific AI agents. These agents are designed to tackle specialized tasks across various industries by leveraging advanced capabilities such as multimodal processing, built-in memory, and seamless tool integration.
The platform allows users to build, deploy, and manage AI-driven agents that are tailored to their specific needs. Whether it's for legal document analysis, cybersecurity threat detection, marketing campaign optimization, or SEO improvements, Genie AI offers pre-built agents for these applications, along with tools for creating custom agents for unique workflows.
GENIE AI (GENIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GENIE AI (GENIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GENIE AI (GENIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GENIE AI (GENIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GENIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GENIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GENIE Price Prediction
Disclaimer
