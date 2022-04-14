GenieBot (GENIE) Information

GenieBot An AI-driven Telegram bot that effortlessly tackles project questions, updates its knowledge base with admin input, and smartly adapts to your whitepaper or website content. Discover a new level of convenience and efficiency in project support through Telegram.

Why Geniebot? The 24/7 nature of the crypto community means that users may ask in-depth questions at any time, and moderators might not always know the correct answer or be available to respond. Our AI-powered Telegram bot offers a simple and reliable solution to this challenge.

The bot learns all about your project and can chat with users just like a real person would. This means clear, friendly, and efficient communication for your users. The best part? While the bot is busy answering questions and keeping users informed, you're free to focus on the important tasks that move your project forward.