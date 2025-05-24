GENZ Token Price (GENZ)
The live price of GENZ Token (GENZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GENZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GENZ Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GENZ Token price change within the day is +1.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GENZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GENZ price information.
During today, the price change of GENZ Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GENZ Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GENZ Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GENZ Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-18.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GENZ Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.51%
+1.48%
-3.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GENZ token plays a crucial role in the whole ecosystem that Excom Society has been building. You must think of GENZ, not as a separate token, but you must connect GENZ and Excom NFT and how these two work together. Excom Society is very tightly connected with Heavenland, which focuses on building services for the Metaverse, whereas Excom Society makes services for more closed NFT communities.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GENZ to VND
₫--
|1 GENZ to AUD
A$--
|1 GENZ to GBP
￡--
|1 GENZ to EUR
€--
|1 GENZ to USD
$--
|1 GENZ to MYR
RM--
|1 GENZ to TRY
₺--
|1 GENZ to JPY
¥--
|1 GENZ to RUB
₽--
|1 GENZ to INR
₹--
|1 GENZ to IDR
Rp--
|1 GENZ to KRW
₩--
|1 GENZ to PHP
₱--
|1 GENZ to EGP
￡E.--
|1 GENZ to BRL
R$--
|1 GENZ to CAD
C$--
|1 GENZ to BDT
৳--
|1 GENZ to NGN
₦--
|1 GENZ to UAH
₴--
|1 GENZ to VES
Bs--
|1 GENZ to PKR
Rs--
|1 GENZ to KZT
₸--
|1 GENZ to THB
฿--
|1 GENZ to TWD
NT$--
|1 GENZ to AED
د.إ--
|1 GENZ to CHF
Fr--
|1 GENZ to HKD
HK$--
|1 GENZ to MAD
.د.م--
|1 GENZ to MXN
$--