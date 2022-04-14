GENZ Token (GENZ) Information

GENZ token plays a crucial role in the whole ecosystem that Excom Society has been building.

You must think of GENZ, not as a separate token, but you must connect GENZ and Excom NFT and how these two work together. Excom Society is very tightly connected with Heavenland, which focuses on building services for the Metaverse, whereas Excom Society makes services for more closed NFT communities.