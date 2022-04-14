GENZ Token (GENZ) Tokenomics
GENZ Token (GENZ) Information
GENZ token plays a crucial role in the whole ecosystem that Excom Society has been building.
You must think of GENZ, not as a separate token, but you must connect GENZ and Excom NFT and how these two work together. Excom Society is very tightly connected with Heavenland, which focuses on building services for the Metaverse, whereas Excom Society makes services for more closed NFT communities.
GENZ Token (GENZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GENZ Token (GENZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GENZ Token (GENZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GENZ Token (GENZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GENZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GENZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GENZ's tokenomics, explore GENZ token's live price!
GENZ Price Prediction
Want to know where GENZ might be heading? Our GENZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.