GIC is developing a revolutionary blockchain-based trading ecosystem across forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrency. Initially focused on forex futures and options, the GIC Trading Ecosystem will use the GIC utility coin (GICT) to facilitate underlying trades and track on the blockchain. GIC is also democratising access to the market-maker function allowing anyone to act as a broker; revolutionising the world of trading.
Key Features: -Blockchain powered trading - Immutable open ledger guaranteeing security and transparency of transactions -Low fees and charges - Eliminating layers and focus on P2P interactions allow for a no swap, no commission, low spread experience -Market-maker access - GIC is offering the game-changing ability for anyone, trader or broker, to act as market-maker with no setup or ongoing costs -Seamless crypto-to-fiat exchange - Fully-fledged cryptocurrency exchange to be run alongside the core trading platforms.
Understanding the tokenomics of GICTrade (GICT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GICT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GICT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.