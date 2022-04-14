Ginza Network (GINZA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Ginza Network (GINZA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Ginza Network (GINZA) Information

Ginza Network is an NFT issuance platform supported by (Gene International IT & AI Limited) and built on BSC (Binance Smart Chain).

In Ginza Network, users can deploy and issue NFTs with one click without and code. Ginza Network also joined the current innovative DeFi concept in the blockchain. Users can experience liquid mining, staking and other functions in the Ginza Network project. For the NFT+DeFi gameplay, the team will develop functions such as NFT mortgage lending and NFT casting decomposition to improve the liquidity of NFT within the ecosystem.

Ginza Network will adopt the Layer 2 solution. Through cross-chain technology, it will connect multiple blockchains such as Ethereum and Polkadot in the future. Ginza Network will enable blockchain projects to acquire users and develop more diversified NFT applications.

https://ginza.tech/

Ginza Network (GINZA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ginza Network (GINZA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 660.63M
$ 660.63M$ 660.63M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 355.09K
$ 355.09K$ 355.09K
All-Time High:
$ 2.59
$ 2.59$ 2.59
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.0005375
$ 0.0005375$ 0.0005375

Ginza Network (GINZA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Ginza Network (GINZA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GINZA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GINZA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GINZA's tokenomics, explore GINZA token's live price!

Disclaimer

