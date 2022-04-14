Glide Finance (GLIDE) Information

Glide Finance is a Decentralized Exchange / Automated Market Maker, Yield Farming, and Staking platform running on the Elastos Smart Chain (ESC) that aims to accelerate adoption of the Elastos ecosystem by acting as a source of liquidity for users and the projects built on it.

We're invested in building a strong foundation with our GLIDE token as a governance token, diverse farms, a built in bridge, and more features down the line.