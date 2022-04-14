Gloat (GLOAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gloat (GLOAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gloat (GLOAT) Information GLOAT is a Solana-based community token created to represent the culture of confidence, winning, and celebration within the meme coin space. While it is primarily a meme-driven project, its purpose is to build a strong community around humor, resilience, and engagement. GLOAT has no complex utility beyond being a digital asset for trading, collecting, and participating in community activities, but its function lies in fostering identity and shared culture among holders. The project is open, transparent, and fully tradable on Solana DEXs, where liquidity and community interaction drive its value. Official Website: https://gloatcoin.com/ Buy GLOAT Now!

Gloat (GLOAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gloat (GLOAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 143.38K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 143.38K All-Time High: $ 0.0001839 All-Time Low: $ 0.00005959 Current Price: $ 0.00014267

Gloat (GLOAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gloat (GLOAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GLOAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GLOAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GLOAT's tokenomics, explore GLOAT token's live price!

