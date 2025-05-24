Global Virtual Coin Price (GVC)
The live price of Global Virtual Coin (GVC) today is 0.00491078 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GVC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Global Virtual Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.10 USD
- Global Virtual Coin price change within the day is -1.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GVC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GVC price information.
During today, the price change of Global Virtual Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Global Virtual Coin to USD was $ -0.0003161879.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Global Virtual Coin to USD was $ -0.0024837306.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Global Virtual Coin to USD was $ -0.003882785177015291.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003161879
|-6.43%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0024837306
|-50.57%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003882785177015291
|-44.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Global Virtual Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
-1.90%
-1.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GPAD aspires to serve as the paramount nexus for Project Owners, Investors, and Blockchain Utilities, revolutionizing the conventional fundraising paradigm. Our mission is to empower innovators in securing funding, facilitate investors in identifying promising ventures, and encourage tech enthusiasts to actively contribute to the progression of emerging technologies. The Global Virtual Coin ($GVC) Token provides a comprehensive range of utilities, such as Tier staking for GPAD, GSTAKE, GSWAP, GLOCK, and GDAO. Additionally, it encompasses $GVC's Merchants Marketplace, boasting an extensive network of over 100 product and service providers that accept $GVC as payment.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GVC to VND
₫125.91730998
|1 GVC to AUD
A$0.0075626012
|1 GVC to GBP
￡0.0036339772
|1 GVC to EUR
€0.0043214864
|1 GVC to USD
$0.00491078
|1 GVC to MYR
RM0.0207725994
|1 GVC to TRY
₺0.1916677434
|1 GVC to JPY
¥0.700522767
|1 GVC to RUB
₽0.39040701
|1 GVC to INR
₹0.4181038092
|1 GVC to IDR
Rp79.2061179434
|1 GVC to KRW
₩6.699531615
|1 GVC to PHP
₱0.2716152418
|1 GVC to EGP
￡E.0.2449988142
|1 GVC to BRL
R$0.0278441226
|1 GVC to CAD
C$0.0067277686
|1 GVC to BDT
৳0.5983294352
|1 GVC to NGN
₦7.8072562596
|1 GVC to UAH
₴0.2038955856
|1 GVC to VES
Bs0.46161332
|1 GVC to PKR
Rs1.3844470976
|1 GVC to KZT
₸2.51186397
|1 GVC to THB
฿0.1595021344
|1 GVC to TWD
NT$0.1470287532
|1 GVC to AED
د.إ0.0180225626
|1 GVC to CHF
Fr0.0040268396
|1 GVC to HKD
HK$0.0384514074
|1 GVC to MAD
.د.م0.0451300682
|1 GVC to MXN
$0.0945816228