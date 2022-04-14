Global Virtual Coin (GVC) Information

GPAD aspires to serve as the paramount nexus for Project Owners, Investors, and Blockchain Utilities, revolutionizing the conventional fundraising paradigm. Our mission is to empower innovators in securing funding, facilitate investors in identifying promising ventures, and encourage tech enthusiasts to actively contribute to the progression of emerging technologies.

The Global Virtual Coin ($GVC) Token provides a comprehensive range of utilities, such as Tier staking for GPAD, GSTAKE, GSWAP, GLOCK, and GDAO. Additionally, it encompasses $GVC's Merchants Marketplace, boasting an extensive network of over 100 product and service providers that accept $GVC as payment.