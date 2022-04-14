Global Virtual Coin (GVC) Tokenomics
GPAD aspires to serve as the paramount nexus for Project Owners, Investors, and Blockchain Utilities, revolutionizing the conventional fundraising paradigm. Our mission is to empower innovators in securing funding, facilitate investors in identifying promising ventures, and encourage tech enthusiasts to actively contribute to the progression of emerging technologies.
The Global Virtual Coin ($GVC) Token provides a comprehensive range of utilities, such as Tier staking for GPAD, GSTAKE, GSWAP, GLOCK, and GDAO. Additionally, it encompasses $GVC's Merchants Marketplace, boasting an extensive network of over 100 product and service providers that accept $GVC as payment.
Understanding the tokenomics of Global Virtual Coin (GVC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GVC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GVC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
