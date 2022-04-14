GM Machine (GM) Tokenomics
The GM Machine is an innovative Chrome extension enhancing Twitter/X interactions.
Initially designed to facilitate 'Good Morning/Good Night' (GM/GN) messages and meme sharing, it now serves also as a gateway to the Solana ecosystem.
Integrating with HeyWallet and deBridge Finance, it offers easy cross-chain swapping capabilities, simplifying seamless transitions to the Solana network. The $GM social token, central to this platform, enhances community engagement on social media.
This multifunctional tool combines social interaction with advanced crypto functionality, embodying a unique blend of communication and blockchain technology.
Understanding the tokenomics of GM Machine (GM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
