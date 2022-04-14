GnomeLand (GNOME) Information

GnomeLand is an indie game that focuses on UniV3 concentrated liquidity management and leverages layer0 for frictionless bridging between EVMs. When signing up a Gnome NFT will be minted and with your fee liquidity is added to the $GNOME token that is our game currency and is used in most of its interactions. The objective is simple KEEP YOUR GNOME HAPPY! To do this you must feed your Gnome and boop your Frens, get comfy with us on this on-chain adventure @GnomeLand!