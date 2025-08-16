What is gob (GOB)

Goblintown is an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) project launched on May 19, 2022, on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Truth Labs team, featuring 10,000 unique goblin-themed NFTs. The project quickly gained popularity in the crypto community due to its bizarre art style, unconventional marketing approach, and satirical take on the NFT market. Goblintown adopts the slogan "no roadmap, no Discord, no utility, CC0 (no copyright reserved)," challenging the traditional NFT model that relies on clear roadmaps and community building. The project attracts attention through its humorous and absurd goblin culture, emphasizing creative freedom and community spontaneity. On July 9, 2025, Goblintown launched a meme coin, $gob, on the Solana blockchain, issued by Truth Arts' subsidiary, Exploding Goblin LLC. The token is tied to NFT ownership, with holders of related NFTs (such as Goblintown, The 187, etc.) eligible for allocations, subject to a 2-year lockup period.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

gob (GOB) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

gob Price Prediction (USD)

How much will gob (GOB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your gob (GOB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for gob.

Check the gob price prediction now!

GOB to Local Currencies

Try Converter

gob (GOB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of gob (GOB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOB token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About gob (GOB) How much is gob (GOB) worth today? The live GOB price in USD is 0.00020354 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GOB to USD price? $ 0.00020354 . Check out The current price of GOB to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of gob? The market cap for GOB is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GOB? The circulating supply of GOB is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GOB? GOB achieved an ATH price of 0.00177448 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GOB? GOB saw an ATL price of 0.00019964 USD . What is the trading volume of GOB? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GOB is -- USD . Will GOB go higher this year? GOB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GOB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

gob (GOB) Important Industry Updates