Goblintown is an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) project launched on May 19, 2022, on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Truth Labs team, featuring 10,000 unique goblin-themed NFTs. The project quickly gained popularity in the crypto community due to its bizarre art style, unconventional marketing approach, and satirical take on the NFT market. Goblintown adopts the slogan "no roadmap, no Discord, no utility, CC0 (no copyright reserved)," challenging the traditional NFT model that relies on clear roadmaps and community building. The project attracts attention through its humorous and absurd goblin culture, emphasizing creative freedom and community spontaneity. On July 9, 2025, Goblintown launched a meme coin, $gob, on the Solana blockchain, issued by Truth Arts' subsidiary, Exploding Goblin LLC. The token is tied to NFT ownership, with holders of related NFTs (such as Goblintown, The 187, etc.) eligible for allocations, subject to a 2-year lockup period.
gob (GOB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of gob (GOB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
