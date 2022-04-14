GoCrypto (GOC) Information

The GoCrypto (GoC) token is used for payments on the GoCrypto platform and in the scope of our loyalty program. Users of our Elly wallet can use GoC for shopping at local and online stores; in selected countries, they also receive a tokenback reward for every purchase. We continue to broaden GoC’s utility by integrating it into B2B processes, merchant settlements and other loyalty programs.

GoC is a token issued on the Bitcoin Cash (SLP) blockchain and Binance Smart Chain platform. It is integrated into all our applications and services, which makes GoC a true e-commerce token with wide usability.