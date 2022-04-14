GoCrypto (GOC) Tokenomics
GoCrypto (GOC) Information
The GoCrypto (GoC) token is used for payments on the GoCrypto platform and in the scope of our loyalty program. Users of our Elly wallet can use GoC for shopping at local and online stores; in selected countries, they also receive a tokenback reward for every purchase. We continue to broaden GoC’s utility by integrating it into B2B processes, merchant settlements and other loyalty programs.
GoC is a token issued on the Bitcoin Cash (SLP) blockchain and Binance Smart Chain platform. It is integrated into all our applications and services, which makes GoC a true e-commerce token with wide usability.
GoCrypto (GOC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GoCrypto (GOC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GoCrypto (GOC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GoCrypto (GOC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.